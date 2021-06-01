When is the game between Nigeria and Cameroon and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Super Eagles' international friendly against Toni Conceicao’s Indomitable Lions

Nigeria take on Cameroon in a friendly game organised to help Gernot Rohr’s men stay in top shape for September’s World Cup qualification games against Liberia and Cape Verde.

The game against the Indomitable Lions is the Super Eagles’ third international game in 2021 – with their last two outings being qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Toni Conceicao’s men clash with the three-time African kings for the second time in two years. Rohr’s team had the upper hand in their last encounter at the 2019 Afcon Round of 16 encounter in Alexandria.

Article continues below

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The international friendly has been scheduled for 20:30 (West African TIme) on Friday, June 4.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 04/06/21 20:30 GMT 8:30 PM Nigeria vs Cameroon AIT

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Wiener Neustadt Stadium, Vienna

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.