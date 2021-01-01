When is England's Euro 2020 squad announced?

Here's what you need to know about when England manager Gareth Southgate will confirm his 26-man squad for the Euros this summer

England secured their spot at Euro 2020 after finishing their qualification stages with seven wins from eight games in group A, scoring 37 goals.

The Three Lions made it all the way to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, and they will be looking to pursue another chance at national glory.

So when will Gareth Southgate announce his England squad, and who could make the cut? Goal takes a look.

When will England's Euro 2020 squad be announced?

Southgate will announce his Euro 2020 squad at 1pm on Tuesday May 25.

He will hold a press conference at St George’s Park immediately afterwards.

The deadline for all 24 competing teams at the competition is June 1, 10 days prior to the start of the tournament.

Usually, the limit for the squad is 26 players, but UEFA expanded the number of squad players 23 to 26. This was done as a preventative measure, in case players were unable to travel due to positive Covid-19 cases or quarantine rules.

Who will be included in England's Euro 2020 squad?

Southgate has been facing a selection headache, with a wealth of names available for picking.

Jordan Pickford is nailed-on to start as the Three Lions' goalkeeper, with Nick Pope and Dean Henderson in support.

Harry Maguire is sure to be included provided he remains fit, and Southgate could call upon Kyle Walker to partner him in centre-back for some much-needed experience.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in the squad is in doubt, despite two years impressing in right-back for Liverpool. He has struggled for form this season, causing Southgate to leave him out of the squad for the opening World Cup 2022 qualifiers, but an improved performance against the likes of West Brom in the Premier League could tempt the England manager otherwise.

Article continues below

Jordan Henderson is a shoo-in in the midfield as long as he remains fit, while Declan Rice could join him.

Harry Kane looks set to lead the England line in attack, possibly flanked by the likes of Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

There is also potentially room for Chelsea's Mason Mount.