When is Caf Confederation Cup clash between Tusker vs CS Sfaxien and how can I watch?

Tusker will host CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in their Caf Confederation Cup first leg play-off clash at Nyayo Stadium on November 28, Sunday.

The Brewers dropped to the second-tier competition after losing 5-0 on aggregate to Zamalek of Egypt in the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

Tusker lost the first meeting 1-0 in Nairobi and then suffered a 4-0 defeat in the second round meeting staged at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

Meanwhile, Sfaxien reached the play-off stage after a 4-1 aggregate win against Bayelsa United in the second preliminary round.

The North Africans suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Nigerian side in the first meeting at Samson Siasia Sports Stadium before they turned on the screw to win the second-round meeting 4-0 at Stade Taieb Mhiri.

Tusker striker Ibrahim Joshua has admitted they can only stand a chance to progress to the group stage if they get a good result in the home game.

“We want to reach the group stage but all this will depend on how we play in the home game, we have to make sure the home advantage counts, we want a good result to take to the return leg,” Joshua told GOAL.

Despite the FKF Premier League taking a two-week break, Tusker have been training for the fixture under coach Robert Matano.

The two teams will meet in the return leg at Stade Taieb Mhiri on December 5.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The Caf Confederation Cup fixture has been scheduled for 15:00 (East African Time) on Sunday, November 28.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 28/11/21 15:00 15:00 Tusker vs CS Sfaxien KBC Channel One

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

GOAL will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.