When is Caf Champions League clash between Tusker and AS Arta Solar 7 and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the preliminary round fixture between the Brewers and the visiting side

Tusker will be keen to seal their passage into the next stage of the Caf Champions League when they host AS Arta Solar of Djibouti on Saturday.

The Brewers, under the tutelage of veteran tactician Robert Matano, will go into the return leg at Nyayo Stadium having picked up a 1-1 draw in the first meeting played at El Hadj Hassan Gouled Aptidon Stadium a week ago.

It was Tusker who took the lead in the 14th minute after new signing Joshua Ibrahim scored from close range but the home team levelled the scores two minutes later after Alain Traore sneaked the ball past goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure.

Tusker defender Eugine Asike has admitted fatigue has started to crop into the squad but they are ready for the task against the visiting side.

“We can’t start saying we need a day off because the games are coming thick and fast and we need results,” Asike, who was voted the Defender of the Year from last season, said as quoted by Citizen Online.

“I believe there is a time that will come and we be given a break but for now it is just a matter of taking every game as it comes with full focus on positive results.

“So, we have an important fixture coming this weekend against Solar 7, and we are really looking forward to that game so we can register a positive result and advance to the next round.”

Asike is also confident playing at home will spur them to victory and confirmed they have received several videos on Solar and that will help them to do well.

“Definitely once you play a team you are not used to, you get finer details about them than you do when you watch their videos. The technical bench has their work cut out as it is for all of us ahead of Saturday’s match,” Asike continued.

“Playing at home will be easier because in Djibouti the weather was too hot for us because 35 to 36 degrees Celsius was not too much for us.”

Solar, who are captained by former Arsenal midfielder Alex Song, looked dangerous on set pieces and coach Matano should work on ways to stop them in Nairobi if they are to advance in Africa's premier club competition.

The overall winner from the contest will qualify for the first round where they will take on Egyptian giants Zamalek in October.

Article continues below

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The Caf Champions League fixture has been scheduled for 16:00 (East African Time) on Saturday, September 18.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 18/09/21 16:00 16:00 Tusker vs AS Arta Solar 7 KBC Channel One

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.