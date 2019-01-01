Singapore

When does the Singapore national team play? The Lions' fixtures and results

Goal takes a look at when the next national team matches take place and what time you should tune in...

Having ended 2019 on a high by beating Yemen 2-1 to keep their chances of reaching the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup alive, Singapore will be looking to build on that in the first half of 2020.

National team coach Tatsuta Yoshida knows The Lions face a tough task to qualify for either tournament, though, and he will need his team to be on top of their game if they are to have a realistic chance of success.

There were encouraging results against the likes of Palestine and Yemen in 2019, but the games versus Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia showed there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Much will depend on the form of star players Hariss Harun and Ikhsan Fandi, with the latter netting an impressive three goals in six appearances last calendar year. 

As of yet, Singapore have three fixtures confirmed for 2020, but additional games will be added as the year goes on.

There are further official Fifa international breaks in September, October and November, while the AFF 2020 is due to take place toward the end of 2020. 

  1. SINGAPORE FIXTURES 2020  
  2. SINGAPORE RESULTS 2019
  3. FIFA 2022 WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION GROUP D TABLE
  4. SINGAPORE SQUAD

Singapore national team fixtures in 2020

Date / Time Match Competition
March 26 / 20:00 Palestine v Singapore World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
March 31 /  19:45 Singapore v Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
June 4 / 20:00 Uzbekistan v Singapore World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Singapore national team results in 2019

Date Match Competition
March 20 Malaysia 0-1 Singapore AIRMARINE Cup
March 23 Oman (5-4 on pens) 1-1 Singapore AIRMARINE Cup
June 8 Singapore 4-3 Solomon Islands International Friendly
June 11 Singapore 1-2 Myanmar International Friendly
September 5 Singapore 2-2 Yemen World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
September 10 Singapore 2-1 Palestine World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
October 6 Jordan 0-0 Singapore International Friendly
October 11 Saudi Arabia 3-0 Singapore World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
October 15 Singapore 1-3 Uzbekistan World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
November 15 Qatar 2-0 Singapore International Friendly
November 19 Yemen 1-2 Singapore World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification Group D

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points
1 Uzbekistan 5 3 0 2 +6 9
2 Saudi Arabia 4 2 2 0 +4 8
3 Singapore 5 2 1 2 -3 7
4 Yemen 5 1 2 2 -5 5
5 Palestine 5 1 1 3 -2 4

Singapore squad

Name Team Position
Hassan Sunny Army United Goalkeeper
Izwan Mahbud  Nongbua Pitchaya Goalkeeper
Adib Nur Hakim Young Lions Goalkeeper
Amirul Adli Tampines Rovers Defender
Baihakki Khaizan Trat Defender
Darren Teh Geylang International Defender
Irfan Fandi Pathum United Defender
Nazrul Nazari Hougang United Defender
Safuwan Baharudin Pahang FA Defender
Iqram Rifqi Home United Defender
Hariss Harun Johor Darul Midfielder
Hami Syahin Home United Midfielder
Shahdan Sulaiman Tampines Rovers Midfielder
Yasir Hanapi Tampines Rovers Midfielder
Zulfahmi Arifin Hougang United Midfielder
Gabriel Quak Warriors Attacker
Hafiz Nor Home United Attacker
Hazzuwan Halim Balestier Khalsa Attacker
Ikhsan Fandi Raufoss Attacker
Khairul Nizam Warriors Attacker
Sahil Suhaimi Warriors Attacker
Fareez Farhan Geylang International Attacker

