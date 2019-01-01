When does Mexico play? El Tri's schedule and results

The Concacaf Nations League started off well for the Mexico national team, with El Tri thumping Bermuda 5-1 to open play in the new tournament and following that up with a win over Panama

Now Mexico closes out the year with the return fixtures, meeting Panama in the Estadio Rommel Fernandez and welcoming Bermuda to Toluca before closing the book on 2019.

Here are Mexico's upcoming fixtures plus a look back at the team's performances in 2018 and 2019:

Upcoming Mexico national team fixtures

CONCACAF Nations League: at Panama - 9 p.m. ET, Nov. 15 (Estadio Rommel Fernandez - Panama City, Panama) TV: TUDN

CONCACAF Nations League: vs. Bermuda - 9:30 p.m. ET, Nov. 19 (Estadio Nemesio Diez - Toluca, Mexico) TV: TUDN

Friendly: TBD, March 27-29 (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas)

Recent Mexico scores and results

Mexico 3-1 Panama - Concacaf Nations League A - Oct. 15 (Estadio Azteca - Mexico City) - Hirving Lozano suffers an injury but prior to that shows he can do just about anything for El Tri.

Bermuda 1-5 Mexico - Concacaf Nations League A - Oct. 11 (Bermuda National Stadium - Hamilton, Bermuda) - Mexico dominates and shows improvement from set pieces, opening its CNL campaign with a big win

Mexico 2-0 Trinidad and Tobago - Friendly - Oct. 2 (Estadio Nemesio Diez - Toluca, Mexico) - Several young players stand out in an exercise that served its purpose for El Tri's rising stars.

Mexico 0-4 Argentina - Friendly - Sept. 10 (Alamodome - San Antonio, Texas) - Martino uses his top team, but his players fail a test against the strongest team faced in 2019.

United States 0-3 Mexico - Friendly - Sept. 6 (MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey) - El Tri flashed its depth, dismantling their regional rival with an alternate lineup that understood the coach's system.

Mexico 1-0 United States - Gold Cup final - July 7 (Soldier Field - Chicago, Illinois) - Mexico proves once more it's the King of Concacaf with Jonathan dos Santos' goal good enough for Gold Cup glory.

Mexico 1-0 Haiti (ET) - Gold Cup semifinal - July 3 (University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, Arizona) - Haiti showed there are few easy games for Mexico these days, but El Tri still got into the Gold Cup final.

Mexico 1-1 Costa Rica (5-4 Mexico on PKs) - Gold Cup quarterfinal - June 29 (NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas) - Guillermo Ochoa came up big for El Tri, making a key stop in extra time and then a save in the shootout.

Mexico 3-2 Martinique - Gold Cup group stage - June 23 (Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina) - Martino's squad had to grind it out but closed out group play with another win.

Mexico 3-1 Canada - Gold Cup group stage - June 19 (Broncos Stadium at Mile High - Denver, Colorado) - El Tri ran into a resolute Canada but extended its winning streak with a professional performance.

Mexico 7-0 Cuba - Gold Cup group stage- June 15 (Rose Bowl - Pasadena, California) - It's a special night for Uriel Antuna, who days after being added late to the Gold Cup squad nets a hat trick & shows El Tri's depth.

Mexico 3-2 Ecuador - Friendly - June 9 (AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas) - Luis Montes has a bright moment on the same field where he had his darkest moment five years earlier.

Mexico 3-1 Venezuela - Friendly- June 5 (Mercedez-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia) - El Tri continues its strong start to life under Martino but may lose Edson Alvarez for the Gold Cup.

Mexico 4-2 Paraguay - Friendly - March 26 (Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, California) - With two big wins over South American opponents in two matches, Martino's initial mission with El Tri is accomplished.

Mexico 3-1 Chile - Friendly - March 22 (SDCCU Stadium - San Diego, California) - Mexico begins the Tata Martino era with a victory that shows the manager's ideas and concepts already are sticking.

2018 Mexico national team results and analysis

Mexico 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina - January 31 (Alamodome - San Antonio, Texas) - Gio dos Santos fails to impress, but Hugo Ayala's header gives Mexico a win to open the year.

Mexico 3-0 Iceland - March 23 (Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, California) - A pair of goals by Miguel Layun lifts El Tri to a victory over another World Cup-bound country.

Mexico 0-1 Croatia - March 27 (AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas) - Mexico leaves frustrated after losing not only the game but also seeing Nestor Araujo and Carlos Salcedo suffer injuries.

Mexico 0-0 Wales - May 28 (Rose Bowl - Pasadena, California) - There are plenty of chances created but no goal for the crowd of 82,345 to celebrate.

Mexico 1-0 Scotland - June 2 (Estadio Azteca - Mexico City, Mexico) - The team is sent off to Russia with boos and chants of 'Fuera Osorio' despite topping Scotland.

Denmark 2-0 Mexico - June 9 (Brondby Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark) - Worries are raised about a number of positions for Mexico with the home side dominating the final match before the World Cup.

Mexico 1-0 Germany - June 17 (Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia) - A dream start to the World Cup for la seleccion, as Hirving Lozano's goal helps Mexico top the reigning champ.

South Korea 1-2 Mexico - June 23 (Rostov Arena - Rostov-on-Don, Russia) - Exactly the result Mexico needed, with Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez scoring what proved to be the winner.

Mexico 0-3 Sweden - June 27 (Ekaterinburg Arena - Yekaterinburg, Russia) - A near-disaster, as Osorio's side fell apart in the second half against Sweden, advancing only thanks to Germany's loss.

Brazil 2-0 Mexico - July 2 (Samara Arena - Samara, Russia) - El Tri starts brightly but can't keep up with Neymar, Willian or Roberto Firmino as the quarterfinal dream once again is dashed.

Mexico 1-4 Uruguay - Sept. 7 (NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas) - A young Mexico led by interim coach Tuca Ferretti is taught a lesson by Luis Suarez and Uruguay's World Cup base.

United States 1-0 Mexico - Sept. 11 (Nissan Stadium - Nashville, Tennessee) - Rising star Diego Lainez will never forget his first El Tri start after a pair of memorable moments in a rivalry defeat.

Mexico 3-2 Costa Rica - Oct. 11 (Estadio Universitario - San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico) - Victor Guzman leads a young group that twice comes from behind to top the Ticos in Ferretti's first win as interim.

Mexico 0-1 Chile - Oct. 16 (Estadio Corregidora - Queretaro, Mexico) - Nicolas Castillo makes El Tri pay for their poor finishing with a late goal to give La Roja the victory.

Argentina 2-0 Mexico - Nov. 16 (Estadio Mario Kempes - Cordoba, Argentina) - Defensive concerns emerge that Mexico's next manager will have to deal with as El Tri again concede from a set piece.

Argentina 2-0 Mexico - Nov. 20 (Estadio Malvinas Argentinas - Mendoza, Argentina) - Different place, same result with another defeat showing how ready Mexico is to turn the page and start the Martino era.