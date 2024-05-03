When are the 2024-25 Premier League fixtures released?

The date for the release of 2024/25 Premier League fixtures has been announced.

Football fans across the globe eagerly await the announcement of the Premier League fixtures each year, marking one of the summer's most exciting moments. The schedule release not only fuels the anticipation for the season ahead but also allows clubs, players, and fans to start planning their calendars around some of the most thrilling matchups in football. Here’s what we know about the Premier League 2024-25 season fixtures release and other pertinent details about the upcoming season.

2024-25 Premier League fixture release

The Premier League fixtures for the 2024-25 season are set to be released at 4 am ET/9 am BST on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. This announcement will detail all match dates for each of the 20 clubs competing over the 38-game season.

The 2024-25 Premier League season will kick off on August 17, 2024, and is scheduled to conclude on May 25, 2025, when all 10 matches will kick off simultaneously. It’s important to note that the only day confirmed with no scheduled games is December 24, Christmas Eve, ensuring players and fans alike can enjoy some festive time off.

Does the 2024-25 Premier League have a mid-season break?

Unlike previous seasons, the 2024-25 Premier League season will not feature a midseason break. This adjustment has been made to accommodate a mid-August season start, allowing players a full three weeks of rest during the summer. The decision to eliminate the winter break came after consultations with medical and technical experts who believe that a longer uninterrupted rest in the summer is more beneficial than a shorter break in the winter.

For fans, the fixture release day is a thrilling moment that brings the upcoming football season into sharper focus, allowing them to start plotting their team’s journey through the league. For clubs, it’s a strategic point where the season's preparations begin in earnest, from setting up training schedules to planning travel arrangements for away fixtures.

The removal of the midseason break will also be a significant factor for clubs as they plan their strategies and player management to deal with the unbroken stretch of games throughout the colder months, which could lead to a higher density of fixtures around the holiday period.

As June 18 approaches, excitement will continue to build. Stay tuned for all the action that the 2024-25 season is set to bring, starting with the full fixture list this coming June.