What Real Madrid must look for in Ramos replacement – Yobo
Nigerian football great Joseph Yobo has advised Real Madrid to target a centre-back with a ‘strong character’ and ‘strong personality’ as a replacement for Sergio Ramos.
Ramos joined Los Blancos from Sevilla in 2005 and went ahead to play over 670 games for the Santiago Bernabeu giants.
As the 2021-22 season draws closer, the 34-time La Liga kings are expected to bolster their backline with another world-class centre-back.
Nonetheless, the Super Eagles assistant coach has provided his recommendations on what the Spanish top-flight side must consider while thinking of replacing their prized asset.
“They have [Raphael] Varane who is very good, but you need somebody to complement him,” Yobo told Goal.
“One of the criteria to consider before bringing a new defender is that such player must be a good footballer.
“Also, getting someone with a strong personality, strong character and presence on that field matters a lot for Real Madrid.
“As a defender, Ramos was charismatic, scores a lot of goals and the advantage he has brought to that team was immense and unquantifiable.
“That is the calibre of replacement they should be looking at – which is never going to be easy and tough luck for whoever is coming to fill those shoes.”
Meanwhile, Ramos revealed that he wanted to accept the club’s offer of a one-year extension but was told that he had ran out of time.
"The club made me a one-year offer with a salary reduction. I have to say that there was no economic problem. I wanted two years and peace of mind for me and my family,” he told the media.
"During the last talks, I accepted the one-year offer, but I was informed that it was no longer possible, that it had an expiration date and that I had not heard about it.
"The conditions have changed several times, on their part and on ours.
"It got to a point where we had to make a decision, but they never told me that the offer had an expiry date. It's understandable but it surprised me, that the offer had expired."
The Spain international leaves behind an awe-inspiring legacy in Madrid, having won five La Liga titles, two Copas del Reys, four Supercopas de Espana, four Champions Leagues, three Uefa Super Cups and four Club World Cups.