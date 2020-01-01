What Premier League records can Liverpool still break on final day of 2019-20 season?

Jurgen Klopp's side have had the title sewn up for weeks, but there are still new heights to be scaled on the last matchday of the campaign

Liverpool will look to add the finishing touches to their incredible 2019-20 Premier League season when they travel to Newcastle United on Sunday.

With the league title long since sewn up and the trophy finally presented at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp and his side will look back with immense satisfaction at their form over the year.

When the Premier League returned from coronavirus suspension, it looked like being a record-breaking campaign.

While their patchier form in recent weeks has meant some of those potential milestones have fallen away, there are still some all-time records which can still be beaten or equalled on a team and individual level.

Goal rounds up the Premier League records which Liverpool can still beat or level, the ones they have already set, and the ones they have missed.

Premier League records that Liverpool could break or equal

Biggest winning margin (19 points)

Liverpool are 18 points clear of Manchester City going into the final matchday of the season, and need a slip-up from City at home to Norwich if they are to equal or beat their record.

City finished 19 points clear of Manchester United in 2017-18.

Most wins (32)

If Liverpool beat Newcastle on Sunday, they will level the record of 32 wins out of 38 Premier Leagues.

Manchester City hold this record too, also from the 2017-18 season.

Premier League records that Liverpool have broken or equalled

Most assists from a defender (13)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross for Roberto Firmino’s goal against Chelsea was his 13th assist of the season – a record total for a defender which he can add to against Newcastle.

The previous record was 12, which Alexander-Arnold set himself last season.

Fastest title win (seven games to spare)

Liverpool lifted the Premier League title after Chelsea beat Man City, with the Reds still having seven of their 38 games still to play.

The previous best was five games. Manchester United achieved this in 1907-08 and 2000-01, Man City in 2017-18, and Everton did so in 1984-85.

Longest winning run at home (24)

Liverpool won 24 consecutive Premier League games at Anfield, a run stretching back to the previous season.

That beat a record which already belonged on Merseyside, with Bill Shankly’s Liverpool winning 21 straight home games between 1971 and 1972.

Most home wins (18)

Liverpool won 18 of their 19 league games at Anfield, only slipping up in a draw against Burnley.

Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd have all won 18 out of 19 in the past, with no club ever finishing with a 100 per cent home record.

Longest winning run (18 games)

Liverpool looked destined to break Man City’s 18-game record for the most consecutive wins in the top flight, only to be thrashed 3-0 at Watford.

Nevertheless, they made it level on 18 – beating their previous attempt of 17, which came to an end earlier in the season.

Biggest lead (25 points)

Before their form slipped after the title was confirmed, Liverpool were 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League, beating the previous record of 21.

Best start in Europe

Liverpool won 20 of their first 21 Premier League games, taking 61 points from a potential 63.

No side in any of Europe’s top five leagues – the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 – has ever started a season so well.

Beat every other team in the Premier League

Klopp's side successfully defeated all 19 other teams in the Premier League, the last of which being West Ham in January.

In the Premier League era, Manchester City (twice), Manchester United (twice) and Chelsea have also achieved the same feat.

Premier League records Liverpool cannot break

Most points (100)

When the season resumed, Liverpool were targeting a potential 107 points, if they managed a perfect finish to the season.

Now, the most they can finish on is 99 – one shy of Man City’s 100-point record.

Most away wins (16)

If Liverpool beat Newcastle on Sunday, they will set a new club record of 14 away wins in a league season.

The league record of 16 was set by Man City in 2017-18.