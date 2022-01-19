What is Mohamed Salah's net worth and how much does the Liverpool star earn?

Mohamed Salah's sensational rise to the top of European football has been a redemptive journey.

Branded a 'Chelsea reject' and scoffed at for his £35 million ($47m) move from Roma in 2017, the Egyptian has proved any doubters wrong with his electrifying and record-setting form for Liverpool.

A man of humble nature and beginnings – growing up in small village Nagrig in Egypt – he is both a club and international hero, having sent his country to their first World Cup in almost three decades back in 2018.

His monetary value has risen alongside his global standing on the field, with another lucrative contract being mooted in the present, and he now forms part of an elite group at the very top of a world game. How, though, do Salah's earnings stack up?

What is Mohamed Salah's net worth?

Net worth: £66 million ($90m) Date of birth: June 15, 1992 Place of birth: Nagrig, Egypt Source of wealth: Football contracts, endorsement deals, investments

Estimates of Salah's net worth vary wildly, but the general consensus is that he now stands somewhere around the £66 million ($90m) mark.

That figures still pales in comparison to the likes of Lionel Messi (£440m/$600m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£367m/$500m), but he has shot up a sporting chart on the back of some stunning exploits at Anfield.

Time is also on his side when it comes to future earning power, with his profile and marketing appeal allowing him to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some illustrious contemporaries.

How much does Mohamed Salah earn?

Upon signing for Liverpool, Salah put pen-to-paper on a £90,000-per-week deal at Anfield – with those terms doubling the wages he had been earning at Roma, but seeing him sit some way down a Premier League salary list.

It did not take him long to make a mark in England, with a 44-goal debut campaign earning him the PFA Player of the Year award a new five-year contract in the summer of 2018 worth £200,000-a-week.

He is said to pull in a further £18m ($25m) through bonuses, £12m ($16m) in endorsements and is the fifth-highest paid player on the planet.

There is also plenty of talk to be found regarding another pay increase for Salah, with his current deal due to expire in 2023.

He has played down reports suggesting that "crazy" demands are being made, but speculation suggests that any extension on Merseyside could be worth between £400,000 and £500,000-a-week.

What sponsorship deals does Mohamed Salah have?

Salah has a number of personal sponsorship deals with major brands including Vodafone for his image rights, Pepsi, Uber and electronics company Oppo.

He wears Adidas football boots and has been used in promotional imagery by the sportswear giant.

What charity work does Mohamed Salah do?

Salah is known for giving back to several communities in Egypt, and especially that of his hometown Nagrig.

The forward is still wholly committed to giving back to his village away from the pitch, going to remarkable lengths when constructing a hospital and giving back to his native country.

“Salah is a refined person who, despite his popularity, has never forgotten about his town," Maher Shatiyah, manager of Mohamed Salah Charity Foundation and Mayor of Nagrig, has told SunSport.

I just visited @MoSalah hometown and am amazed about the amount of fake information circulating about his generosity. According mayor&his friends he didn't build any mosq, hospital nor football court. The school he paid for is under construction pic.twitter.com/2dQiBOUaF1

— Ariane Lavrilleux (@AriaLavrilleux) May 10, 2018

"[He has provided] many forms of assistance, the first of which was a series of foodstuff outlets under the municipality’s management, as well as the town’s first ambulance unit.

"Salah had always subsisted unable fellow villagers but wanted to [formalise] that assistance.

Article continues below

"The establishment of the charity caters for a larger number of families, [he spends between] £2,000 and £3,500 monthly."

Though there has been some misinformation about what Salah has or hasn't actually done in Egypt, he is dedicated to improving Nagrig.

