'What I think about Ancelotti was never a secret' - Liverpool boss Klopp reveals admiration for Everton rival

The Reds boss has opened up about his appreciation of the Italian, who has his side flying at the start of the new campaign

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his thoughts on Carlo Ancelotti were never a secret as he reinforced his great respect for the Everton coach.

Ancelotti currently has the Toffees flying high in the Premier League with four wins from their first four games of the new season.

Klopp's reigning champions meanwhile will look to bounce back from a 7-2 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa when they travel to Goodison Park on Saturday.

The German coach has previously come up against Ancelotti in the Bundesliga and Champions League, with Klopp's admiration for his counterpart clear for all to see.

"Top team, top manager. What I think about Carlo Ancelotti was never a secret," Klopp told Premier League Productions. "I couldn't respect him more as a person and as a coach. He's a wonderful human being, to be honest.

"I knew from the first day when I heard that he will sign for Everton, I thought, 'Ah, the next proper challenger in line.'

"Now I think they did perfect business in the summer. They found pretty much exactly the players they needed to improve an already pretty good football team. Together with being more used to what Carlo wants them to do makes them a pretty strong team. I'm really not surprised about the way they play."

Recent Merseyside derbies at Goodison Park have generally been quite tight affairs with their previous meeting at the ground ending 0-0 in June.

Klopp admits away games against the Toffees have been difficult in the past but is determined for his side to still approach them the right way.

"Of course it's different but in the end, that's one thing. It's what you think in the morning of a derby day but then during the day you have to make sure that you do the right things again because the pure football things are not different to other games," Klopp said.

"Now people will say, 'try and do it different' because we were not unbelievably successful at Goodison in the last few years – we didn't lose a lot but we didn't win a lot there, that's true as well.

"The games were not highest quality – neither Everton or us played their best football in these games. But I think we still should give it a try. The home games for us were obviously different so far but they were difficult anyway as well."