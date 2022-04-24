‘What happened between Ziyech and Tuchel’ – Chelsea fans question decision to bench star
Chelsea fans across the world have questioned the decision by manager Thomas Tuchel to start winger Hakim Ziyech on the bench in their slim 1-0 Premier League victory against West Ham United on Sunday.
The Blues struggled to break down the resilient Hammers at Stamford Bridge and finally needed a stoppage-time Christian Pulisic goal to silence their London rivals.
The introduction of the 29-year-old Morocco international in the 76th minute for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic for Timo Werner, and Romelu Lukaku for Kai Havertz, helped Chelsea to put pressure on West Ham, who were later reduced to 10-men when Craig Dawson was shown a straight red card in the 86th minute.
Frustrated Chelsea fans have shown their displeasure at Tuchel for his decision to leave out Ziyech, insisting such a fixture needed his trickery to unlock the Hammers.
Below is how Twitter reacted to Tuchel’s decision to bench Ziyech.
The introduction of Ziyech, who has so far managed four top-flight goals from 19 matches, left one fan celebrating, describing the player as “a wizard and exactly what we wanted”.
Meanwhile, another supporter claimed the decision to bench Ziyech had denied them the opportunity to see his potential despite starting the season well, while another described his cameo off the bench as incredible.
Another set of supporters believes the 29-year-old should start in Chelsea’s next league game against Manchester United alongside Lukaku and Pulisic, while another questioned why he was being “frozen out of the squad.”
