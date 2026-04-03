The match between Al-Nasr and Al-Najma saw a controversial moment at the end of the first half, in the fixture played between the two sides on Friday as part of Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League.

The first half ended with Al-Nasr leading by two goals, scored by Abdullah Al-Hamdan in the 45th minute plus 8 seconds and Sadio Mané in the 45th minute plus 9 seconds, against a single goal for Al-Najma scored by Rakan Rajeh Al-Talehi in the 44th minute.

Al-Nassr’s Portuguese manager, Jorge Jesus, walked straight up to Al-Najma player Mohammed Al-Aql and engaged in a heated argument with him.

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According to reports, Jesus did not wait long after the half-time whistle, but immediately approached Al-Aql and engaged in a heated exchange with him, in a scene that caught the attention of spectators and cameras in the tunnel or the dugout area.

This row comes in the context of an important match, reflecting the natural tension that prevails in such big fixtures in the Saudi Pro League, whether it concerns technical instructions, discussions over refereeing decisions or heated tactical matters.