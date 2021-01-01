What is the Euro 2020 official song? U2 legends & Martin Garrix team up for tournament tune

The U2 giants have teamed up with a big name from the dance circuit to produce the soundtrack to this summer's European Championship

It wouldn't be a major football tournament without an official song.

Iconic soundtracks have long accompanied European Championships and World Cups, with certain songs becoming synonymous for fans of particular eras.

England fans will fondly recall Baddiel and Skinner's classic 'Three Lions' track from Euro 96, which featured the legendary "football's coming home" lyric, while Dario G's 'Carnaval de Paris' was the musical embodiment of World Cup 1998.

Given the long-standing sonorous tradition then, it goes without saying that Euro 2020 has an official song - Goal brings you all the details of the tune you'll be hearing this summer.

What is the official Euro 2020 song?

'We are the People' by Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, featuring U2 duo Bono and The Edge is the official anthem of Euro 2020.

The song was formally released on Friday May 14 in advance of the competition in June.

"Creating the music for one of the biggest sports events in the world together with Bono and The Edge has been an incredible experience," said Garrix. “I’m very proud of what we did together and excited to finally share it with the world!”

How can I listen to the official Euro 2020 song?

You can listen to 'We are the People' below.

Click here if the video does not play.

Along with other tracks from the official playlist, the song can also be listened to on streaming services such as Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Napster and Tidal.

Who is Martin Garrix?

Martin Garrix is a DJ and music producer from the Netherlands.

Born on May 14, 1996 in the North Holland town of Amstelveen, Garrix established himself as a promising figure on the Progressive House scene with his 2013 track 'Animals' elevating the then-teen prodigy to prominence.

Garrix was inspired by his compatriot Tiesto after seeing the iconic DJ perform at the opening ceremony of the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

'Animals' reached number one in the UK and Belgian singles charts and he has since collaborated with the likes of Usher, Sander van Doorn and his hero Tiesto.

In working with Bono and The Edge on the Euro 2020 song, Garrix has teamed up with rock royalty and was delighted to be asked.

"Music is my passion, but I'm also a huge football fan, so it’s extra special for me to be able to create the official song for what will be the biggest Euro in history," he said.

Garrix and the U2 legends follow David Guetta and Zara Larsson, whose song 'This One's For You' was the official song of Euro 2016.