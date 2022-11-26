What do USMNT need to qualify for last 16 of 2022 World Cup?

The USMNT got a well-deserved draw against England on Friday. Here is what they need to do to qualify for the next round.

Gregg Berhalter led his men to their second draw in a row as they fight for qualification from Group B to the next round of the World Cup.

The Americans currently sit third in their group after Iran got a hard-fought victory against Wales in the earlier fixture. They will now face Iran in their final fixture, a must-win game for the young side.

Pulisic and Co. will be confident after they played England off the park. Here is what they need to do and who they could face in the first knockouts.

What USMNT needs to do to reach last 16

It's simple for the USMNT: it needs to beat Iran in order to qualify, and from there, it's just a matter of getting through in first or second position.

If Wales beats England and the USMNT beats Iran, the Americans will go through in first, theoretically getting an easier game in the next round.

Should England win or draw against Wales but the USMNT beats Iran, the Americans finish second and will likely face a tougher tie in the round of 16.

Losing to Iran would be catastrophic. Berhalter and his young squad would be eliminated and on the first plane out of Qatar.

Who could USMNT face in the last 16?

The only team that they can't face from Group A is Qatar, after the hosts became the first team to be knocked out. The Netherlands, Senegal or Ecuador are all possible opponents from what is a tight group.

If things stay as they are in Group A, finishing second would see the USMNT come up against Louis van Gaal and his Dutch side. If the team finishes first, Ecuador awaits. Of course, it could still play Senegal should things in Group A change.

What will be the date & venue for USMNT's last-16 tie?

If the USMNT win Group B, its last-16 fixture will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium on December 4.

Should it finish runners-up, the game would take place at the Khalifa International Stadium on December 3.

Where can I watch USMNT's last-16 tie in the US?

The match will be on Fox and streamed on various services, including Peacock and fuboTV.