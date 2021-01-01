'What did you do?' - Fufa's Magogo hits out at 'demanding' players after poor Chan

The administrator claims the stars should not make noise regarding delayed allowances after failing to impress in the continental showpiece

Fufa president Moses Magogo has criticised players for demanding money after they performed poorly during the African Nations Champions tournament in Cameroon.

Uganda could not progress past the group stage after they failed to pick enough points against Rwanda, Togo and Cameroon. Magogo has now charged the players should not ask for their money after a poor show in the January-February tournament.

"After the sort of performance that they put out in Cameroon, these players should not even be demanding payment," Magogo said as was quoted by Sports Nation.

"When you demand money, what have you put on the table? They went there and played sh**ty football and then come back and demand money. Okay, what are you demanding, what have you done?"

Magogo however, stated they are working on modalities to ensure the players' demands are sorted including the juniors who debuted and reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations U20 tournament in Mauritania.

"There has been a rumour going on that the Chan players are yet to be paid," stated the administrator. "Yes, these players have not been paid but we are working on it just like the case with the Hippos.

"This has always happened at Fufa that when we come out and promise players, the time will come and we pay them."

The Caf Executive member also defended the financial state of the federation in regard to the debts accrued.

"We operate an institution that has debtors and creditors like all institutions in Uganda even those that have been financially successful. When you look at their books of accounts, they have debts and are also owed money. So this is not an exception," he concluded.

"We have spent just two months since Chan ended but the government cycle for payments is three months. So, there is no big difference and when the time comes, we will pay those players and we will not call the media just like we have been paying others without calling you [the media]. So this is not a big deal."

Uganda were also disappointed after failing to earn a place in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon. Under Abdallah Mubiru, they did not pick a point against Malawi in the last qualifier that would have helped them participate in a third straight Afcon edition.

In a separate interview, Magogo defended achievements Fufa has achieved under his watch.

"The story needs to be told such that people understand where football in this country is coming from and where it is going," he said as per Football256.

"Recently, we have observed that individuals have been distorting the energies that Fufa has put together to get football in the right direction. Some of them are players, coaches and others are in media.”

"When I talk about the state of football from our point of view when my administration came into office in 2013, football was in a state of recovery after the preceding eight years where we helped it reach that state."

Magogo has already declared his intention to vie for a third term in office.