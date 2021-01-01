'What a player!'- Klopp hails Bamford ahead of Liverpool's trip to Leeds

The Reds boss says he has been delighted to see the 14-goal striker prove his doubters wrong in the Premier League this season

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Patrick Bamford ahead of Liverpool's Premier League trip to Leeds.

The Reds boss, speaking at a press conference ahead of Monday's clash at Elland Road, talked glowingly about the 27-year-old, who has made a big impact for Marcelo Bielsa's side this season.

Bamford has scored 14 times in 31 Premier League appearances, having netted 16 during Leeds' promotion campaign last year.

And he will, along with the likes of Raphinha and Jack Harrison, carry the bulk of the threat as Bielsa's side look to dent Liverpool's Champions League qualification hopes on Monday night.

What's been said?

Asked specifically about the threat of Bamford, Klopp told reporters: "What a player, Bamford!

"I can remember, I'm pretty sure before the season I heard on talkSPORT, people saying that Leeds need a proper goalscorer, Bamford is not good enough, stuff like this. I'm so happy that he could prove them all wrong!

"He's an exceptional player. The work-rate is outstanding, and he still plays the football he plays on top of that, and scores goals. That's rare.

"They have a lot of interesting players, but Bamford, I'm really happy for him. I dont know him, obviously, but it's a nice career, a little bit later than others but still very impressive."

What else did Klopp have to say?

The Reds boss confirmed there were no fresh injury concerns ahead of Monday's game, and he was able to deliver a positive update on defender Joe Gomez, who has started running as he steps up his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Article continues below

Gomez is not expected to play again this season, but Klopp said: "Joe is outside running now and all these kind of things, which is obviously always a big step after all injuries.

“He looks fine when he is running, no real reaction in the knee, which is very important. It obviously still takes time but he's in a good way. Like Virgil [Van Dijk], Joel [Matip] and Hendo [Jordan Henderson] are.”

Further reading