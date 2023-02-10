Weston McKennie has Premier League ‘battle scars’ after just two Leeds appearances for USMNT star

Weston McKennie admits to already having Premier League “battle scars” after just two appearances for Leeds United.

Joined Whites on loan from Juventus

Seen Marsch sacked as manager

Enjoying life in English football

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international has experienced a baptism of fire since moving to Elland Road from Juventus on an initial loan agreement during the January transfer window. He was acquired by Jesse Marsch, but has seen his fellow American relieved of hismanagerial duties a matter of days after his arrival, while his first experiences of life in the English top flight have come in a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest and a thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: McKennie is loving every minute of his time at Leeds, but admits to receiving a couple of welcome gifts from overzealous opponents. The USMNT star has told Stadium Astro: “I feel fresh and ready to go, full of energy - no, I'm just kidding. It's the Premier League; it's what I expected; it's what I wanted. The banter, the hard tackles, the talking back with other players and the arguments with the refs.

“I think it's something that attracts me, draws me to it, and after every game, a player walks away with battle scars, and, fortunately, I walked away with one [against United], so it was a good experience.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie insists he is “okay” after taking a few knocks against the Red Devils, with Leeds having thrown away a two-goal lead to leave Manchester with a just a share of the points to show for their efforts.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? McKennie and his Elland Road team-mates will get an opportunity to right those wrongs against old adversaries United when the Red Devils head to West Yorkshire for the second instalment of a Premier League double-header on Sunday.