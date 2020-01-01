West rates Mahrez as one of the best players in the world ahead of Nigeria vs Algeria friendly

The former Nigeria international has made glowing remarks about the 29-year-old as his country is set to take on the Super Eagles

Taribo West has rated Riyad Mahrez as one of the best players in the world ahead of the Nigeria friendly against Algeria on October 9.

The Manchester City forward has continued to turn heads for both club and country, winning the PFA Player of the Year award in 2016 after helping Leicester City clinch the Premier League trophy.

Since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium, the winger has won the league title, FA Cup diadem among others and last season he featured in 33 games, scoring 11 goals to help the Citizens finish second in the league.

The forward also played a significant role as Algeria won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt for the second time in their history.

En route to their triumph at the tournament, the Desert Foxes saw off a tough challenge from three-time African champions Nigeria in the semi-finals.

Mahrez scored the winning goal in the encounter, a last gasp superb free-kick, to ensure the North African country secured a 2-1 victory.

Former Super Eagles centre-back West is pleased that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) organized the friendly with the African champions and has also made glowing remarks about the 29-year-old winger.

“He is a great player, he is in good form and I hope that against Nigeria, we will see him even more efficient to enjoy his technique,” West told Le Buteur.

“I consider him one of the best players in the world, that's why I'm very happy with the organization of this match.

“Algeria is a great football nation with enormous potential. Yes, of course, I would say it's a very good thing to organize this friendly match.

“Both teams had a great African Cup and now it's time to review things in each squad. The two teams need to rebuild after having already met in the semi-finals, it is important to see each other in a friendly match.

“The two teams are very close and have very great players in their workforce. This will allow Nigeria to try to take revenge on Algeria, but the most important thing is to know how to learn from a meeting like this.

“We will see, it will be a friendly match, but Algeria-Nigeria has been and will remain an important meeting for the two teams.”

Nigeria will also square off against Tunisia in another friendly four days after meeting Algeria at Jacques Lemans Arena.

The games have been lined up as part of the Super Eagles preparation for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.