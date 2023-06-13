West Ham turn to USMNT star Yunus Musah as their Declan Rice replacement after Valencia set €25m price tag for midfielder

West Ham are set to lose their skipper Declan Rice this summer and are considering a bid for Valencia's Yunus Musah, who is valued at €25 million.

WHAT HAPPENED? West Ham have a busy summer ahead of them as they are set to lose their star man Declan Rice. Now, according to a report to Spanish outlet Relevo, the Hammers are considering an offer for Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, who is tipped to leave Spain this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For the first time since he broke into the first team in 2020, Musah isn't considered an unsellable player. Valencia believe that the USMNT star's sale will bring in a decent amount of money, which in turn will help with squad-building ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Not just that, but Musah's form has dramatically dipped post the 2022 World Cup. The La Liga side wants to offload the player, ideally before the end of June 30, as they believe that the player's value in the market could diminish even more if his performances fail to live up to his immense potential.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Relevo reveals that Musah's agent, who is yet to find his player's next destination, met with Valencia's sporting director Miguel Corona last week to talk about the player's future. The Hammers have been linked with the midfielder before, but is thought that this meeting could be a turning point in any potential deal.

Valencia have set a €‎25m (£21m/$27m) price tag on the player, but West Ham will reportedly make an offer just below that. Arsenal, meanwhile, appear to be Rice's most likely destination in the summer, with Bayern Munich dropping out of the race to sign the Englishman.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? Having won the UEFA Europa Conference League, West Ham are currently in celebration mode. They will travel Down Under in July for their pre-season where they'll face Perth Glory and Tottenham Hotspur.