West Ham United’s Benrahma extends impressive Premier League run against Leicester City

The Algeria star scored the Hammers’ second goal against the Foxes to continue his remarkable form in the tournament

Said Benrahma improved on his notable Premier League record in West Ham United’s 4-1 defeat of Leicester City on Monday night.

The former Nice and Brentford man got a goal as well as an assist as David Moyes’ men saw off the Foxes at the London Stadium.

With that, the 26-year-old has now racked up seven-goal involvement for the Hammers in his last seven English elite division appearances (three goals and four assists) after registering no goals and four assists in his previous 25 games in the competition.

The Algeria ace lined up in the midfield alongside Pablo Fornals and Harrod Bowen to halt the aspirations of Brendan Rodgers’ side towards picking up all three points in London.

As it proved a rewarding evening for Moyes’ team, they took the lead in the 26th minute courtesy of Fornals.

Benrahma intercepted a Leicester pass, broke forward immediately and sent a first-time cross from the left and the Spaniard jabbed the ball into the bottom right corner of Kasper Schmeichel’s post.

For Fornals, that was his eighth strike in the EPL since he moved from Villarreal in the 2019-20 campaign.

The visitors’ hopes of recording a comeback suffered a major blow in the 40th minute as Ayoze Perez was given his marching orders for a foul on Fornals.

Profitting from their numerical advantage, the hosts doubled their lead in the 56th courtesy of Benrahma who was set up by Michail Antonio.

Caglar Soyuncu misjudged Kasper Schmeichel's positioning for a pass back and handed the ball straight to Antonio.

The angle was too tight for the Englishman to shoot, instead, he found the African star who rolled the ball into an empty net.

In the 69th minute, the King Power Stadium giants pulled a goal back through Youri Tielemans.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, West Ham garnered all three points with Antonio’s goals in the 80th and 84th minute.

After putting up an impressive showing, Benrahma was eventually subbed off for Mark Noble with two minutes left on the clock.

Moyes’ men host Crystal Palace next, while Leicester City would be eyeing an away win versus Norwich City.