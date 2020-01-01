West Ham star Haller scores on Ivory Coast debut against Madagascar

The French-born striker opened his goal account for the Elephants at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara

West Ham United star Sebastien Haller scored his first international goal for Ivory Coast in their 2-1 victory over Madagascar on Thursday.

After a goalless first-half in Abidjan, Parma forward Gervinho opened the scoring for Patrice Beaumelle's side in the 48th minute and Haller doubled the lead, seven minutes later.

The 26-year-old came off the bench to make his international debut for the Ivory Coast after replacing Jonathan Kodjia in the 23rd minute.

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier captained the Elephants and he was on parade from start to finish alongside AC Milan's Franck Kessie while Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe saw 79 minutes of action before he was replaced by Junior Lago.

Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Willy Boly also played the entire duration on his debut outing for the Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, on Thursday, opted out from this month's international duty due to family responsibilities.

Thursday's result was Ivory Coast's second victory in Group K as they bounced back from a 2-1 defeat against Ethiopia last November.

They moved to the top of Group K, level on six points with second-placed Madagascar after three games.

Patrice Beaumelle's side are scheduled to battle Madagascar in the reverse fixture at the Barikadimy Stadium on Tuesday.