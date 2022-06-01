West Ham's Zouma avoids jail but banned from keeping cats for five years over abuse video
Getty
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has avoided jail over the viral video that showed him kicking and slapping a cat, but has been sentenced to community service and banned from keeping the animal for five years.
Disturbing footage of Zouma abusing a cat that was posted on his brother Yoan's Snapchat account was widely circulated online in February, prompting an RSPCA investigation.
The France international subsequently had his two cats taken away from him and was later hit with three charges under the Animal Welfare act.
More to follow.