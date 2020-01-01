West Brom Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

The newly promoted side's main aim will be to stay in the division and they have a few exciting opening games

Having steered West Brom back into the Premier League for 2020-21, Slaven Bilic will be looking to get off to the perfect start against Leicester City.

The Baggies' opening games include Everton away on August 19 and Chelsea at home seven days later, while they finish the season away to fellow promoted side Leeds United.

Their matches against local rivals Wolves take place on January 16 at Molineux and May 1 at The Hawthorns, while their traditional Boxing Day fixture is against champions Liverpool at Anfield.

Check out West Brom's Premier League fixture list for 2020-21 in full below.

West Brom Premier League 2020-21 fixtures