‘Werner the wrong option for Liverpool’ – Reds don’t need a ‘proper goalscorer’, says McManaman

The former Anfield star is not convinced that Jurgen Klopp wants or needs the RB Leipzig frontman, regardless of how prolific he has been in Germany

Liverpool are unlikely to need or want Timo Werner any time soon, says Steve McManaman, with the RB Leipzig striker recognised as a “proper goalscorer” but not the kind of player that fits into Jurgen Klopp’s system.

It has been suggested that those at Anfield have a Germany international striker in their sights.

Despite already boasting an abundance of riches when it comes to attacking talent, the Premier League leaders are forever in the market for further reinforcements.

Werner, at 23 years of age, would bring plenty of current ability and future potential with him to Merseyside, while Liverpool have no player of his ilk already on their books.

The hard-working Roberto Firmino is their central frontman, with lively playmakers placed around him in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana.

With that in mind, McManaman sees no reason why Liverpool would look to spend big on Werner.

The former Reds star told HorseRacing.net: “I think he’s a great goalscorer and his record proves that.

“Whether he’s the player that the other three at Liverpool are, with a footballing brain, then I don’t necessarily think he is.

“I don’t think he’s the type of player that will take people on and positionally move wide and things like that. I think he is a proper goalscorer.

“I do wonder if Liverpool are actually interested in him if I’m being honest. I don’t think he’s the type of player that Liverpool would go for at this moment.

“Is he a proven goalscorer? Yes he is. Would he get into the Liverpool team? Then I think that would be a different question.

“If you’re going to sign a proven goalscorer for a huge amount of money then he’d want to go right into the team? So that’s why I would question whether Liverpool are actually interested in Werner.”

Werner has netted 86 times in 140 appearances for RB Leipzig, while adding a further 11 efforts to his tally in 29 outings for his country.

While Liverpool would welcome that kind of firepower into their ranks, they are faring admirably with those already at their disposal – with the current holders of the Champions League crown 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with two games in hand on Manchester City.