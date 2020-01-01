Werner believes he'd fit in 'very well' at Liverpool as he praises Klopp

The young sharpshooter was among the goals again on Saturday and took the time to address the rumours linking him to Anfield

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner suggested that he would be open to working with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, although he is in no rush to push through a transfer.

Werner, 23, is considered one of the best young forwards in the game thanks to his exploits with the Bundesliga club.

A goal on Saturday during Leipzig's 5-0 thrashing of Schalke brought him up to 21 for the season in the league, four behind top scorer, Bayern's Robert Lewandowski.

Leipzig also kept the heat up on the Bavarians in a fiercely competitive Bundesliga title race, with that win keeping the side just a single point behind Die Roten.

Werner was also on target midweek from the penalty spot to down Tottenham away from home in the Champions League, and he has long been linked with a move to a top European club.

Liverpool are a possible destination, and the forward admits that the Klopp factor would weigh on his decision.

"There's one of the best managers in the world with Jurgen Klopp, and he is also German," he told Sky when asked about Liverpool after Saturday's match.

"Many things suggest that I would maybe fit in [at Liverpool] very well with my playing style. But I don't think about that at the moment because we have so much to do with Leipzig."

Werner added that, once Leipzig's Bundesliga and Champions League adventures come to an end, his attentions would immediately turn to international duty with Germany - but that later in the upcoming summer he would begin to think about his future.

"I won't rule out anything. We have the European Championship in the summer, I want to focus on that tournament," he added.

"About everything else I will think after the season."

Werner's coach Julian Nagelsmann also commented on the Liverpool links, warning the youngster that he should think carefully before moving to Anfield, where competition for playing time would be intense.

He told Sport Bild: “It would be more difficult for Timo Werner to play at Liverpool than at Leipzig.

“He will not get the status he has here in the first few years and I tell him that too.

“The boys are seeing how we are developing and how much potential we have. We don’t leave anyone, who helps us, defenceless.”