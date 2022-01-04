Were: Kansanshi Dynamos seal signing of Kenya striker after leaving Zesco United

Kenya striker Jesse Were has completed a transfer move to Zambia Super League side Kansanshi Dynamos.

The 32-year-old player, who left Zesco United after five years of service on December 30, 2021, has been unveiled after agreeing to pen a two-year contract.

‘Welcome Were’

“Welcome Were,” Kansanshi confirmed on their official social media pages. “We are pleased to announce our latest addition to our squad, Jackson Jesse Were.

“The Kenyan hitman has joined us on a two-year contract after leaving Zesco United.”

The former Tusker striker left Zesco United after winning four Super League titles, two Absa Cups, two Charity Shields and he also became the team’s all-time top scorer last May after reaching 100 goals.

‘A naturally gifted striker’

On letting Were leave Zesco, the club confirmed in a statement: “Were leaves Zesco United a very proud lad, having reached a century of goals last season and contributing two more in the first half of the current league campaign.

“He will also depart the club having won four league titles, two Absa Cup championships, and two Charity Shield honours.

“A naturally gifted striker with a razor-sharp eye for goals, these are some of the fine qualities that made the Kenyan striker arguably one of the best foreign acquisitions Zesco United have made in the last decade.”

Zesco United Chief Executive Officer, Richard Mulenga praised the striker by stating: “Five years ago, we brought [Jesse Jackson] Were to Ndola as part of our roadmap towards assembling a strong Zesco United side. Today, we can proudly say that he has been a success story for this team.

“Were’s winning mentality has been a catalyst to the growth of this football club. No one will ever forget the goals he has scored for this team and the joy he brought not only to us but also to the Zesco United fans.

“He is a true servant of the beautiful game who also sold his country very well to the outside world. We wish him the best of luck on his next journey.”

Were’s new team Kansanshi are based in Solwezi and their home stadium is Solwezi Independence Stadium.

They are currently placed in position 12 of the 18-team table with 20 points from 17 matches, 10 fewer than table-toppers Green Buffaloes, who have 30 from 17 outings.

Article continues below

Out of the 17 matches, they have won five, drawn five, and suffered seven defeats.

Were could likely make his debut for the Mabanga Boys when they take on Zanaco FC in their next league assignment on Friday.