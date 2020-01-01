'We're glad you got to see the GOAT!' - Barca troll Ronaldo and Juventus after Champions League win

Lionel Messi added a late goal in the Spanish side's win before becoming the subject of a bit of banter on social media

Barcelona trolled Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus on Twitter following the Spanish side's 2-0 win over the Italian champions on Wednesday.

The Catalans took down Juve at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, moving atop their Champions League group with two wins from as many games.

Barca benefitted from a first-half goal from Ousmane Dembele, whose shot deflected up and over Wojciech Szczesny for the game's opener.

They added a second in the 91st minute with a Lionel Messi spot-kick, with Juventus having seen Merih Demiral sent off moments earlier for a second yellow.

Originally billed as a clash of two of the greatest of all time in Messi and Ronaldo, Juventus were without their talismanic striker once again on Wednesday.

The Portuguese star has been absent after testing positive for the coronavirus during the international break, and he did not produce a negative test in time to take part in Wednesday's Champions League clash.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Ronaldo said he was "feeling good and healthy", but the Juventus star then commented questioning the accuracy of the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests that ruled him out for the Barca match.

"PCR IS BULLSH*T", he wrote, before eventually deleting the comment.

Without Ronaldo, Juventus were unable to produce a goal, although Alvaro Morata did see a trio of finishes ruled out due to offside calls.

And Barcelona took to social media to troll their opponents after the match, saying: We are glad you were able to see the GOAT on your pitch, @juventusfcen!"