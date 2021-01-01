‘We’re fully behind you’ – Chelsea fans react to Tuchel’s appointment

The German has been handed the responsibility of managing the Blues following the dismissal of legendary Frank Lampard

Ardent Chelsea followers in Nigeria have taken to social media to react to the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as the Blues’ boss.

The 47-year-old German was named as the Londoners’ permanent manager after Frank Lampard was shown the exit door by the club on Monday.

Before his new role at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel was in charge of Paris Saint-Germain where he was sacked in December despite leading the Parc des Princes side finish as runners-up in the 2019-20 Champions League.

Tuchel will be in charge against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in the English Premier League on Wednesday.

As usual, football fans – mainly Chelsea supporters are pleased with his arrival while wishing him all the very best.

i am ready to back Thomas Tuchel as our head coach. #WelcomeTuchel 💙✊ — Weleh (@Willi_ANZ) January 26, 2021

The era begins! Pulisic, Werner, Havertz Thiago and the likes of Hudson Odoi all can't wait to get started. I believe he's the right man for the job at the moment. No doubt. #ThomasTuchel #CFC pic.twitter.com/UcKMyO4SAL — T-more Wanjohi (@tmore_wanjohi) January 26, 2021

All the very best Thomas Tuchel we're fully behind you. #WelcomeTuchel — Samson (@iamkalz) January 26, 2021

I have to say I didn't think Thomas Tuchel alwas as tall as that. — Martin (@Martin05K) January 26, 2021

Good to have Thomas Tuchel as our new manager. Tuchel is 💙 #WelcomeTuchel — 100%STREET® (@richdudegh) January 26, 2021

Thomas Tuchel is already the greatest German manager to grace the PL — King Olivier ©️ (@lacafraudzette) January 26, 2021

Congratulations to @chelsea fans

Thomas Tuchel emerged the new Manager after Lampard was sacked — keke jako (@keke_jako) January 26, 2021

To Mr. Thomas Tuchel,



We welcome you to the pulsing heart of London and English football- @ChelseaFC. You have our support.



Make us proud.#WelcomeTuchel. — Tochukwu Amaefule, Esq. (@TochOfficial) January 26, 2021

Thomas Tuchel looks very dangerous w/ Chelsea FC — OVARB NALLA (@SuperDuperAllan) January 26, 2021