Weghorst explains why he took No.27 shirt at Man Utd after completing shock loan transfer

Wout Weghorst has revealed why he took the No.27 shirt at Manchester United, with the Dutch frontman eager to inherit a “striker’s number”.

Striker joined Red Devils from Burnley

Boasts a decent strike rate in his career

Sees himself as a No.9

WHAT HAPPENED? Eyebrows were raised when it emerged that the Netherlands international had been identified as a top target for the Red Devils, but the 30-year-old forward will add more physical presence to the Red Devils’ attacking unit. He may have struggled during a previous spell in the Premier League at Burnley, but a useful strike rate was boasted at AZ, Wolfsburg and during a loan stint at Besiktas and Weghorst considers himself to be a true No.9.

WHAT THEY SAID: Explaining how that mindset saw him settle on No.27 at Old Trafford, Weghorst has told United’s official website: “Of course, I looked into the ones that are free or available. Two and seven will make nine, of course – a striker’s number. I had a feeling with it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Said jersey was not technically up for grabs when Weghorst arrived in Manchester, as Alex Telles fills that spot in United’s squad, but the Brazilian left-back is currently on loan at Sevilla and gave his blessing for a new arrival at Old Trafford to take his shirt. Weghorst added: “Of course, when I came here, I heard about it was Alex’s number, he got loaned out now. I first had to ask him if that was okay, so I said that was, for me, important and then, in the end, there was no problem so thanks to him also. So yeah, I go for the 27 and actually it’s just because I had a good feeling with it.”

WHAT NEXT? The No.27 shirt has previously been worn at United by the likes of Mikael Silvestre, Federico Macheda and Marouane Fellaini, with Weghorst hoping to grace it for the first time when the Red Devils face Crystal Palace on Wednesday – before then heading to Emirates Stadium for a crucial clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.