‘We will see’ – Laporta unable to avoid Messi question as Barcelona return rumours rumble on

Talk of Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona refuses to go away, with Joan Laporta saying “we will see” when being quizzed on the subject once again.

Argentine legend left Camp Nou in 2021

Into final year of contract at PSG

Big decision to be made on his future

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who left Camp Nou as a free agent in the summer of 2021, is into the final year of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Fresh terms in France have been mooted for the iconic Argentine, but no paperwork has been signed and those in Catalunya have made it clear that doors will always remain open for a club legend if he wishes to retrace steps to his roots.

WHAT THEY SAID: Talking to RAC1 in Colombia, where he has been speaking with local children, Laporta said when a familiar topic of conversation cropped up: “The boys and girls who interviewed me yesterday asked me about football, about Messi, [Robert] Lewandowski, Pedri, Gavi… They also asked me about Messi when they accompanied me on the walks. They told me that I had to make him return to Barca. I told them that he is from Barca, that we have been lucky to have him, and that we will see. I don’t want to talk about him because he is part of PSG and I don’t want any problem.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca president Laporta, along with club boss Xavi, have been quizzed on links to Messi on a regular basis of late, with the 35-year-old yet to make a public statement on his future intentions during a season in which he has been back to his best at PSG.

WHAT NEXT? For now, Messi’s focus is locked on Argentina’s bid to capture a World Cup crown in Qatar, with no announcement on his plans at club level expected to be made until the Albiceleste head home from the Middle East.