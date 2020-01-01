'We want to replicate the Class of 92' - Man Utd youngsters 'building new foundation' at Old Trafford, says Tuanzebe

The defender is confident that the next generation of Red Devils can help to usher in a new era of success at the club

Manchester United's current crop of youngsters are eager to follow in the footsteps of the famous Class of '92 squad which dominated the Premier League under Sir Alex Ferguson, according to Axel Tuanzebe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is slowly but surely transforming the Red Devils back into a major force, while restoring an identity on the pitch which has been missing since Ferguson's departure back in 2013.

The Norwegian boss has opted to promote young, homegrown talent over high profile names in his starting line up, with the likes of Scott McTominay, Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood all benefiting from his selection policy.

When the Premier League was first formed 28 years ago, Ferguson took a similar approach, plucking several promising teenagers from the academy - including David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes.

A whole host of trophies followed over the next decade as United became the most formidable team in England, while also achieving success in the Champions League.

Tuanzebe is hoping Solskjaer's side can copy the success of their predecessors, and has also stressed the importance of trying to teach the club's foreign stars exactly what it means to be a Red Devil.

“It's just like the Class of 92, that’s something we've been wanting to replicate,” the centre-back told United's official website.

“This group of lads now that we have coming through, the oldest being Andreas [Pereira] and Scott [McTominay], the youngest being Angel [Gomes], Jimmy [James Garner], Brandon and Mase [Mason Greenwood], that bunch there can build the new foundation for the club.

“We have the club's identity installed in us. We help portray that identity to foreign players and help teach them the way of our club and to become better people, better players.

“It's something that's been the club's identity for many, many years and I'm sure there'll be more players to come through.”

United are sitting fifth in the Premier League standings after 29 fixtures, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for the final Champions League qualifying position.

Solskjaer had overseen an 11-match unbeaten run across all competitions before the 2019-20 season was called to a temporary halt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is not yet known when or if the campaign will continue, with original plans to resume action on April 30 scrapped by Premier League officials after a crisis meeting last week.