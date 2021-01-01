'We need to stick together' - Magambo after KCCA FC loss to Vipers SC

The Kasasiro Boys are now 13 points behind leaders Uganda Revenue Authority

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC defender Peter Magambo has urged teammates to stick together if they are to get through the 'difficult' period they are experiencing.

On Sunday, the Garbage Collectors fell 2-1 to the Ugandan Premier League defending champions Vipers SC at Omondi Stadium. Yunus Sentamu and Milton Karisa scored for the Venoms while Dennis Iguma scored for the Kasasiro Boys at home on the 22nd matchday.

It is a result that has seemingly killed the chances of the 13-time champions from securing this season's title.

"Tough one to take [Sunday's defeat]," Magambo, who is also Cranes defender, said on Monday.

"This is the time we need to stick together and get through this difficult period. Sometimes you can learn more from these times and we will give everything to change our current situation."

On Sunday, Sentamu stunned the home side in the 50th minute with an opener before Karisa made it 2-0 two minutes later.

After conceding twice in quick succession, Morley Byekwaso made three changes as he brought on Moses Aliro, Andrew Kigozi, and Bright Anukani in place of Hassan Jurua, Ashraf Mugume, and Gift Ali just before the hour mark.

Iguma pulled one back for the Kasasiro Boys some five minutes later before an effort from Anukani went wide from a free-kick situation.

Fred Kajoba made Vipers changes in the 74th minute when he brought on Ibrahim Orit and Disan Galiwango for Karisa and Basangwa. The third change saw Ceasar Manzoki replace Sentamu in the 76th minute.

Aliro could have equalised in the 82nd minute for KCCA but his shot flew wide after he was set through on goal by Achai.

After the defeat, KCCA remained fourth with 37 points, 13 less than leaders Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC. The Morley Byekwaso-led side has managed to win 11 of their 22 games played. They have drawn four and lost seven.

The Kampala-based charges have scored 44 goals in the process and conceded 18.

On the other hand, the Tax Collectors have won 15 matches, drawn five, and lost two. They have scored 35 goals and conceded 14.

URA have a point more than second-placed Venoms. The Fred Kajoba-led side have won 15 matches, drawn four, and lost three. The reigning champions have scored 49 goals and conceded 16.