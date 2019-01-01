'We let you down, boss' - Luiz says Arsenal squad must take blame for Emery sacking

The Spaniard was relieved of his post on Friday following a dismal showing in the Europa League on Thursday evening

David Luiz believes Arsenal's players must take their share of the blame for Unai Emery's sacking.

Head coach Emery was relieved of his duties on Friday, the morning after a 2-1 Europa League loss to Eintracht Frankfurt extended the Gunners' winless run in all competitions to seven matches.

Fans' favourite Freddie Ljungberg will be in interim charge for Sunday's trip to Norwich City and close-season arrival David Luiz – who also played under Emery at Paris Saint-Germain – suggested it is time for Arsenal's players to step up.

"Sad day for everybody, especially because we let u down boss, sorry!!" he tweeted.

"[I] thank you and the amazing staff for everything!! You are a hard worker, passionate for football and a big example always.

"Doesn't matter [about] the results! Good luck for the future!"



David Luiz arrived at Arsenal as a deadline-day signing from Premier League rivals Chelsea, part of an impressive window in the market that also saw club-record signing Nicolas Pepe and Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos move to north London.

However, results have not measured up to expectations and Ljungberg will aim to plot an improvement upon 18 points from 13 Premier League matches.

Luiz was not the only member of Arsenal's squad to record their thanks on Twitter, with Ceballos noting: "Coach, I just wanna thank you for helping me during the time we spent together. I wish you all the best for your future problems."

The search now begins for a replacement, with interim coach Ljungberg one of the names being mentioned as a potential full-time occupant for the role.

Mauricio Pochettino, Massimiliano Allegri, Brendan Rodgers and Carlo Ancelotti are also likely to be in the mix as Arsenal still attempt to move on from the reign of Arsene Wenger.

In the meantime, the playing squad must refocus on matters at hand with a Premier League trip to Norwich on Sunday, ahead of the busy festive period.

The Gunners will face fixtures with Brighton, West Ham, Standard Liege, Manchester City and Everton before Christmas.

They currently find themselves eight points off the top four, with fewer than half the points won by league leaders Liverpool.