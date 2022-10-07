Jurgen Klopp insists one win has not solved all of Liverpool's problems as they prepare to face Premier League leaders Arsenal this weekend.

Reds took a step forward by beating Rangers in midweek

Klopp's side have won only two league games this season

Defeat would leave them 14 points behind the Gunners

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds returned to winning ways by beating Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, but know defeat at the Emirates would leave them 14 points behind Arsenal, spelling the end of their title hopes and leaving them with an uphill battle to secure even a top-four finish.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: "When you spot a problem, you want the solution clicking instantly. We are still a work in progress. We cannot say that now we are back at our best, then back in a dark place and then back again. We need consistency, and for consistency we need to defend the sh*t out of everybody we face, pretty much. That is what we have to do.

"I am not interested in this short-term diagnosis – that was good, that was bad – we have to be good until we are outstanding. From here, go and go and go, improve. Arsenal, Rangers away and then Manchester City, what can I say? 'Oh we are through the tunnel and I can see the light'? I am very positive, very optimistic and these players are outstanding still, but we have to perform."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool arrive into the weekend ninth in the table, having won only two league games this season. Arsenal, by contrast, top the table, with 21 points from a possible 24, and are hoping to prove they are genuine title contenders.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? There has only been one goalless draw in the last 46 league meetings between Arsenal and Liverpool, with that coming at the Emirates in August 2015, the last meeting before Klopp became the Reds' boss.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After the trip to Arsenal (Sunday, 4.30pm UK time), the Reds travel to Glasgow to face Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday before hosting Premier League champions Manchester City at Anfield on October 16.