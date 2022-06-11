'We got to a World Cup semi playing this way' - Maguire defends Southgate tactics after England extend open-play goal drought to four hours

The Three Lions sit winless in their Nations League group after another uninspiring display

England defender Harry Maguire insists there is nothing wrong with the team despite drawing another blank in Saturday's UEFA Nations League clash with Italy.

The Three Lions drew 0-0 against the Azzurri to finish the first three games of Group A1 without a win and with just a single goal to their name, a Harry Kane penalty against Germany.

Gareth Southgate's charges have now racked up over four hours without scoring from open play, but Maguire has jumped to his defence.

What did Maguire say about Southgate's tactics?

"His record over the last four years speaks for itself - when you play at the highest level there's pressure and scrutiny and criticism and every game that you don't win there will always be criticism," the Manchester United man told BBC Radio Five Live when quizzed on Southgate's approach.

"The last few games we haven't scored enough goals but we got to a World Cup semi-final playing this way and we were a penalty shoot-out away from winning a Euros in our home country which would've been one of the greatest moments this country has ever seen.

"Let the football do the talking - everyone get behind us for the World Cup and keep pushing us, we're doing our best to improve.

"We've shown there's still areas to improve and if we want to lift the World Cup we have to strive to improve and every day that we're together we have to aim for that because we want to set high standards and the next one is to lift the trophy."

What was Southgate's reaction to draw?

Southgate, meanwhile, believes that a lack of precision around the penalty area is to blame for England's scoring woes rather than any problem with their general play.

"We are trying to move the ball through a good, well-organised team. We gave the ball in to our forward players, we have given them all a go and tried to refresh it so that sharpness in the final third is not there. I was pleased with the general performance," the manager explained to Channel 4.

"We have been too reliant on Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling and other players have to step into that space. A number of them have been able to do it with their clubs but have not converted to international level."

