‘We didn’t have luck on our side’ – Leicester City’s Rodgers rues Ndidi and Lookman’s disallowed goals

The African stars found the back of the net in the second-half, but their efforts did not count after VAR reviews

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said his team were unlucky after they had two goals disallowed in their 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Ademola Lookman and Wilfred Ndidi found the back of the net in the 67th and 85th minutes respectively, but they were denied for offside after referee Stuart Attwell checked the VAR on both occasions.

Leicester City were trailing 2-1 when Lookman slotted home off Ryan Bertrand's corner-kick but it was ruled out because Harvey Barnes was in an offside position.

With just five minutes left on the clock, Ndidi thought he had rescued a point for the visitors at the Amex Stadium with his header, but it was disallowed again because of Barnes who was offside.

The result was Leicester City's second straight loss in the English top-flight and Rodgers analysed the unfortunate decisions to Sky Sports: "I can see a little bit on Ade's [Lookman] one where Barnes' run is maybe blocking him a bit - the 'keeper is maybe thinking Jannik is going to head it so it catches him by surprise. I think he can still see the ball but I can understand that one, that Barnes is maybe half-blocking him.

"But for Wilf's goal, 'Barnsey' is moving out; everything's in front of the goalkeeper - he can see it. It's a great leap, a great header and at no time was the 'keeper ever blocked from viewing it. We didn't have the luck on our side and that's ultimately cost us. I don't think there's any doubt that we should have had at least one of those as a goal."

On the other hand, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter described the disallowed goals as luck for his team who suffered similar fate last season.

Article continues below

"I haven't watched them back but the offside ones felt tight to me,” Potter said.

“That's life sometimes. There were times when margins didn't go our way last season. It's part of football unfortunately but we know we've had a bit of luck to get the three points."

Brighton are fourth in the Premier League table with 12 points after five matches while the Foxes sit in the 12th spot with six points after the same number of matches.