‘We can’t underrate our opponents’ – Mubiru warns Uganda to be wary of South Sudan

The assistant coach sent a warning to Cranes players not to underrate their opponents in the Afcon double-header

Uganda assistant coach Abdallah Mubiru has warned his players to be wary of South Sudan when the two nations clash in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header.

The Cranes are set to face South Sudan on November 11 and 16 for match days three and four of their Afcon qualifiers.

The Police FC tactician believes their opponents have dangerous players and has thus called on his squad to very cautious during the two meetings.

More teams

“We can’t underrate our opponents because they have good players as well for example Tito Okello,” Mubiru told the media as quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“He is talented and if we allow him space, he can create the moments and hurt us because he carries that threat.

“We are not a group that works under pressure. There is no pressure but of course, there is urgency because we want to win, therefore we shouldn’t allow complacency to creep in anyway.

“Eventually, it will go down to what we do as a team. We should be able to execute our plan very well. How we attack, how we react if we don’t have the ball, and how we defend will be important for us.”

Uganda are topping their Group which also has Burkina Faso and Malawi.

In a recent interview, coach Johnathan McKinstry revealed why he opted to recall veteran players Tonny Mawejje, Murushid Juuko, and Denis Iguma in the squad for the qualifier against South Sudan.

The Northern Irish coach shocked many while naming the provisional squad of 22-local-based players after he recalled the three players, who are yet to play active football for the past year.

Iguma only returned from injury recently, while Mawejje has not played active football since leaving Al-Arabi last year, and Juuko only signed for Express FC two weeks ago after a year out without action.

"There are three guys who have huge experience and have played at really high levels of the game but for some reason, the last nine or ten months have not been as they would have liked them to be,” McKinstry told media at Lugogo as quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“But also for all of them, they have moved categories recently because by signing for a UPL team means they are eligible for Chan.

“We are going to start preparing for chan around December 14. So, if I wait until then to see Tony [Mawejje], Murushid [Juuko], and Denis [Iguma] in our training environment then it is probably late for them.”

Players in camp:

Goalkeepers: Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC).

Article continues below

Defenders: Ndahiro Derrick (SC Villa), Galiwango Disan (Vipers SC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Mandela Ashraf (URA), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Kato Samuel (KCCA FC), Juuko Murushid (Express FC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Mbowa Patrick (URA FC).

Midfielders: Mawejje Tony (Police FC), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC), Kagimu Shafiq (URA FC), Watambala Karim (Vipers SC), Owori David (SC Villa), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC).

Forwards: Oriti Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Mukwala Stephen (URA FC), and Ahebwa Brian (KCCA FC).