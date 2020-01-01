'We can scale highest peaks' – Uganda’s McKinstry shares anniversary message

The coach has had a good time at the regional giants but faces an uphill task of helping them qualify for Afcon and World Cup

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry is hopeful the country will scale unprecedented heights during his reign.

The Northern Irish coach was appointed on this day one year ago to replace Sebastien Desabre, who had resigned just after the African Cup of Nations finals in Egypt in 2019.

On October 13, McKinstry oversaw his first match during a friendly tie against Ethiopia at Bahir Dar Stadium with Emmanuel Okwi’s goal giving the coach a winning debut.

In the 10 matches he has taken charge, Uganda have won nine as the former Rwanda coach is expected to lead the Cranes in the upcoming African Nations Championship (Chan) in Cameroon.

Other tasks include fighting for a back-to-back Afcon qualification and a maiden slot in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

“We are still in the early stages of our journey. But I believe that together with unified effort, effective application and discipline in our approach - we can scale the highest peaks,” McKinstry tweeted as he celebrated a one-year anniversary as Uganda’s coach.

“Thank you to everyone who has played their part so far and for the continued support.”

— Johnathan McKinstry (@johnnymckinstry) September 30, 2020

Abadlla Mubiru is McKinstry’s first assistant coach while Livingstone Mbabazi is the second assistant. Vipers SC’s Fred Kajoba is the goalkeeper’s coach with Alexander McCarthy and Geoffrey Massa act as a trainer and team coordinator, respectively.

McKinstry won his maiden trophy when he led Uganda to a record 15th Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup after a 3-0 victory against Eritrea.

Uganda also qualified for Chan after beating Burundi 3-0 while a 2-0 win against Malawi and a 0-0 draw against Burkina Faso, both at the Afcon qualifiers, marked McKinstry’s scorecard in the other matches.

Before playing in the next qualifiers, which will be conducted in a tight calendar, Uganda have scheduled a trip to Dubai during the upcoming Fifa calendar.

The training camp will be conducted between October 6 and 13 before the East Africans face South Sudan in an Afcon qualifier in a doubleheader in November.

South Sudan, on the other hand, have scheduled a friendly tie against African giants Cameroon as they seek to mount a successful campaign and qualify for an international tournament for the first time.