‘We are together but be careful going forward’ – Yanga SC’s Molinga to Eymael

The striker is one of the players to support the sacked tactician although he wants him to employ extra caution before uttering words

Yanga SC striker David Molinga has asked coach Luc Eymael to be more careful in order to avoid a situation that saw him fired.

Eymael was sacked by the Tanzanian giants for alleged demeaning statements made about the club’s management and fans, but Molinga - Yanga’s top scorer in the 2019/20 season - has pleaded with the Belgian to exercise caution in future.

“In this photo, you are not teaching me about discrimination but I can remember what you told me about ‘next season’ but be humble and be careful enough going forward before uttering a single word,” Molinga said in a post on his Instagram page.

“Let this be a lesson to you wherever you will be. Be careful enough and ensure you are not repeating the same mistake, we are just together.

“But do not go, finish what you promised us about the Champions League.”

In the audio message that landed the former Polokwane City and AFC Leopards coach in trouble, he is heard attacking the fans for not understanding his substitution during their match against Mtibwa Sugar.

“This striker [David] Molinga did not win any ball, did not make one run and did not bring any danger,” Eymael is heard as saying.

“I had put [Gnamien] Yikpe on the wing then I put Yikpe as a striker and he gave us runs and efforts and the fans were shouting at him and wanted me to take Yikpe out.

“The time when I took one holding midfielder out to put a second striker they did not understand. There is pettiness in this country.”

Eymael also claimed that the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) is a biased body that always favours Yanga’s arch-rivals Simba SC.

Those allegations saw TFF state they would report the Belgian to Fifa and request that action is taken against him.

Eymael, despite challenges, especially with key players like Bernard Morrison who had contract issues with the management, led Yanga to second place in the league.

But a 4-1 loss to Simba in the FA Cup semi-final on July 12 which ensured Yanga will not pick a trophy this season, was a major setback.