'We are the monkeys, no one respects this competition' - Evra criticises perception of Afcon

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra believes the Africa Cup of Nations is not getting deserved recognition when compared to other continental tournaments.

Evra also shortly discussed how Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma clinched the 2021 Yashin Trophy after he helped Italy win the European Championship in July. Evra questioned why Mendy was overlooked.

Despite playing a crucial role in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph with his notable clean sheets record in the competition, the 29-year-old shot-stopper was recognised as the second-best goalkeeper in the world behind Donnarumma.

Evra has weighed into the talking point.

“Also the goalkeeper... what about Edouard Mendy? You know, but of course, African Cup, we are the monkeys so no one respects this competition,” Evra said on Instagram.

“We are the only competition where you have to leave your club, leave for three weeks and play that cup because in Africa we always have a little space.

“But things will change, things will change.”

Cameroon will host the next Afcon tournament in January with Senegal among the participating countries. Senegal are also one of the teams in the play-offs for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Mendy, however, is unperturbed by the snub and he considers 2021 as the best year of his professional career.

“It is an incredible achievement for me and I am really proud to be in Chelsea and to be part of the club,” he told his club’s website.

“We did an excellent job last year and we continue this year. Hopefully, everything will continue well. See you next year.

“For football, 2021 is the best year of my life because it was an amazing season, we won the biggest title in Europe in my first year in a big club. It's my best year at the moment but I hope the next years will be better or the same.”