We Are Newcastle United: Release date, trailer & where to watch Magpies documentary

How to watch the Newcastle United documentary, as well as episode air dates and trailer.

Newcastle United are the latest Premier League team to receive the fly-on-the-wall documentary treatment and, as they embark on an exciting new campaign in 2023-24, Magpies fans will be able to look back on the 2022-23 campaign.

The St James' Park side was taken over by a Saudi Arabian outfit last year and they subsequently managed to achieve Champions League qualification, meaning the club will be back at the top table of European football for the first time since 2002-03.

Here, GOAL brings you all you need to know about the new documentary series, including when it is out, what it is about, how to watch and more.

When is 'We Are Newcastle United' released?

August 11, 2023 is the release date of 'We Are Newcastle United'.

Episode one of the four-part documentary series is available to stream from that date, with the remaining episodes coming on a weekly basis.

Episode Air date Episode 1 August 11, 2023 Episode 2 August 18, 2023 Episode 3 August 25, 2023 Episode 4 September 1, 2023

Where to watch 'We Are Newcastle United'

We Are Newcastle United will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

A subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs £8.99 a month, with subscribers able to avail of a 30-day free trial.

A full Amazon Prime membership, which gives users a number of extra benefits, is priced at £14.99 a month. Find out more here!

'We Are Newcastle United' trailer

You can watch the trailer for We Are Newcastle United in the video above.

Try here if the video does not play.

What is 'We Are Newcastle United' about?

We Are Newcastle United is a four-part documentary series about Premier League team Newcastle United.

Produced by Lorton Entertainment and 72 films, the Amazon Prime Video docuseries charts the exploits of the Magpies across the 2022-23 season, with contributions from figures such as manager Eddie Howe, the players and boardroom people such as Amanda Staveley.

As well as reaching their first cup final in 24 years, Newcastle manage to secure qualification to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years and the entire journey is narrated by club legend Alan Shearer.

