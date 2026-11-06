'We are an honest group' - Andoni Iraola reacts as Liverpool top the Premier League fouls chart before Crystal Palace trip

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Andoni Iraola has admitted Liverpool are "sometimes too honest" after a striking statistic showed no Premier League side have conceded more fouls this season. The Reds head to Crystal Palace on Sunday on the back of two straight defeats to Arsenal and Fenerbahce, and their manager wants a response, with Ryan Gravenberch still a doubt because of a heel problem.

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Liverpool top the Premier League for fouls conceded

Liverpool have conceded 128 fouls in the Premier League this season, more than any other side in the division, as reported by The Independent. At the other end of the scale, only three teams have won fewer fouls than Iraola's side, who have been awarded just 88.

The Reds have lost their last two games, against Arsenal and Fenerbahce, and were denied a penalty against the Gunners despite Alexander Isak having his shirt pulled. The topic was raised at Iraola's press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Selhurst Park.

Iraola unsure how to take referee's praise

The Liverpool boss accepted that his players do not try to con officials, and revealed that their conduct had even earned praise from the referee. "We are quite an honest group, sometimes too honest," Iraola said. "Even the other day after the game, the referee congratulated us… I'm not sure if I like that or not!

"Our behaviour was very good. I think it has to be genuine; you cannot fake things; it has to be genuine complaints. We are willing, we want to press, we want to be intense – but the balance is that there's a big difference."

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Iraola explains Liverpool's 'strange season'

Liverpool sit fifth in the Premier League, nine points off leaders Arsenal. They have conceded only nine goals in nine league games, but have already let in 10 in four Champions League matches. "It's been a strange season," Iraola added. "In the Champions League, we are scoring a lot and conceding a lot. In the Premier League, we are scoring less and conceding less. We obviously want to score more, concede less!

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"It's a matter of controlling the games. Sometimes against Fenerbahce, we're controlling too much, having good positions and arriving but sometimes we have to throw numbers in the box. It will take away more control, yes, but it gives us more threat. Especially against Arsenal… the way we attack the box has to be better."

Gravenberch a doubt as Liverpool chase Palace win

Iraola confirmed that Gravenberch is touch and go for Selhurst Park as the midfielder continues to manage pain in his heel.

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"A week ago, we were on a run and in a good place and in a better mood," he said. "Now it changes and it has to be like this. We have to react after two defeats: we need the win against Palace away."