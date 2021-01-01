'We are focused on getting Express FC where they belong' - Bbosa

The Red Eagles will play Vipers SC on February 9 hoping to extend their good start to the UPL

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa is confident his charges will get back to the top of the Ugandan Premier League table.

The Red Eagles are enjoying their best start in the top-tier for the last three seasons, having collected eight points from the four league games they have played, four less than leaders UPDF who have played a game more. The tactician conceded they are focused on getting the team back to the top.

"We are focussed on getting the club back to where it belongs, the top," Bbosa said as quoted by Football256.

"It is a process but we are confident we can achieve something with the coaches and the players available. They are all top individuals, great people to work with, supportive and determined to make this place a fortress again.

"I call upon our fans to stay supportive and trust the technical team and the players to give their all to regain this great club’s former glory. It has been tough without them but hopefully, we can see them back here at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium in full voice."

The experienced tactician has also explained why the break has been a blessing to his team.

"[The break] has presented a couple of advantages now that some of the players who have been out with injury including [Mahad Yaya] Kakooza and [Charles] Musiige have recovered and are back to full fitness," Bbosa continued.

"Now we can look forward to the league resumption especially with the preparations we have had during the break and we are hopeful that the boys can kick on from there."

Bbosa has also expressed his delight with the stability of the team ahead of the league resumption and hinted signings might be made in the forthcoming short transfer window.

"The squad has remained stable; the good thing is that we have not lost as many players, and we are happy that we have added an incredible name in [Muzamir] Mutyaba who can offer us a lot.

"Of course, we are looking at other names as well, but that is not for me to confirm, we wait for the club secretariat to announce after all the details are completed.

"Obviously we cannot get all our top targets at the moment, but I am happy with the business we have done. I think we have the right mix of experience and youth within the squad and that gives us great balance and a platform to challenge for big things."

On February 9, the six-time champions will play reigning champions Vipers SC.