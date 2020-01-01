'We all want Messi to come to PSG!' - Paredes echoes Neymar's call for Argentine to move to France

One Argentina international on the books at Parc des Princes would like to be joined by another, with a big future call approaching in 2021

Leandro Paredes has echoed Neymar’s calls for Lionel Messi to make a move to Paris Saint-Germain, with one Argentina international hoping to be joined by another at Parc des Princes.

A big future call is facing a six-time Ballon d’Or winner at Barcelona.

Messi made one push for the exits over the summer as he sought to take on a new challenge and bring his career-long association with the Blaugrana to a close.

His path was quickly blocked, leading the 33-year-old to reveal to Goal that he will be honouring his contract.

That deal is due to come to a close in the summer of 2021 and, with no extension agreed, he will be free to speak with interested parties from January.

Few sides in world football could afford to finance a move for Messi, or match his ambition, but PSG form part of an elite club.

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City also fall into that category, and have seen a move for a modern-day icon mooted, but Paredes hopes a fellow countryman can be tempted to the French capital.

He told ESPN: “Messi at PSG? I hope so, we all want him to come but it will be his decision.

“We have an incredible squad, good players, good people, we take advantage of that.

“As I have said, I hope Leo will make the best decision for him, but we will welcome him with open arms.”

Neymar, who spent four productive years alongside Messi at Barca between 2013 and 2017, had already stated his desire for Messi to make a move to PSG prior to Paredes joining the conversation.

The Brazilian forward said after finding the target in a 3-1 Champions League win over Manchester United: “What I want the most is to enjoy playing with him again.”

When asked where that reunion would occur, Neymar said with a laugh: “He can play in my role, it wouldn't be a problem with me!

“For sure, next year we have to do it.”

Barca are currently in the process of doing all they can to keep Messi on their books, with former president Joan Laporta – who is back in the running to take the reins again in 2021 – reading little into comments from Neymar and Co.

He has told Radio Catalunya: “It is normal for him to say it, they are friends and have an established understanding between them. This relationship is normal.

“I hope that Leo can wait and listen to the proposal of the new Barcelona president.”

Laporta added: “We have contact with Leo, I know he appreciates me, we respect each other, but we have not talked about the renewal.

“Messi guarantees you to aspire to be able to win everything. I want him to stay at Barca.”