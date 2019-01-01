Wazito FC will move to Tanzania if KPL does not improve – Badoer

The newcomers’ boss now says he will be very happy to see his promoted side play in the Tanzanian league

Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer has threatened to withdraw his team from the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

In his latest Tweet, the newcomers’ boss says the problems facing the Kenyan league are spoiling the good name of Kenya and something urgent needs to be done.

Badoer argues the Kenyan league needs to have new structures in place or else he will register his side to play in the Tanzanian league like Cardiff City who play in England's Premier League.

“This is not good at all [the problems facing the KPL] and it makes Kenya look bad,” Badoer wrote on his Twitter account while reacting to a story titled ‘Nyamweya - Painful to watch KPL on its deathbed.’

“We need new league structures. I have some ideas, if not I guess Wazito can play in Tanzanian league just like Cardiff City plays in the English Premier League.”

In the story, former FKF president Sam Nyamweya has faulted the KPL and the local federation for keeping silent as the club continues to suffer without sponsorship.

“It is a very worrying situation. Not only to me, but many Kenyans and fans are concerned. The KPL is dying. Unless a miracle happens, in the next few months we will not be having a KPL,” Nyamweya is quoted by Standard Newspaper.

“It is a very strange turn of events despite us laying very strong foundations for KPL even without money. Leadership was very strong and whenever we had issues we used to sit down very often to sort out those problems.

“But what I am seeing now is there is a problem with either club members, the KPL and the Football Kenya Federation. I am wondering what my friend Ambrose [Rachier], who is the KPL chairman is doing about it because the league is going to collapse in his hands.

“He should stand up and call for an urgent meeting of KPL clubs to chart the way forward. One of the saddest moments is Sony Sugar is gone after failing to honour three matches. It is a matter of time before others like Chemelil Sugar face the same fate.”

Wazito earned promotion to the top-flight this season but despite investing heavily in new signings, the club is still struggling to challenge for the title.

The club has already fired two coaches so far this season.