Watford part ways with head coach Xisco Munoz after Leeds defeat

The Spanish head coach has been relieved of his duties at Vicarage Road after just seven games of the new Premier League season

Watford have parted ways with head coach Xisco Munoz after their defeat to Leeds United on Saturday.

Leeds beat Watford 1-0 at Elland Road thanks to an early goal from Diego Llorente, and moved to within just one point of their opponents in the Premier League standings in the process.

The Hornets are now sitting 14th, just four points above the drop zone, and the club have decided to make a change in the dugout to try and turn their fortunes around quickly.

What's been said?

Watford have confirmed Xisco's departure in an official statement, which reads: "Watford FC confirms Xisco Muñoz has left his post as the club's Head Coach.

"The Board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving.

Article continues below

"The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season's promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.

"No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new Head Coach."

More to follow.