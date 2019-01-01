Watford goalkeeper Foster hails Sarr’s work rate

The 21-year-old Senegal international has been impressive in the few games he has played this season

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has praised the work rate of Ismaila Sarr and believes there is still more to come from him.

The 21-year-old has struggled with injuries since teaming up with the Hornets in the summer as the club’s record signing.

Despite the setbacks, the Senegal international has impressed in the 12 games he has featured, scoring two goals and Foster has lauded the displays from the forward.

"Ismaila has been a bit unlucky with injuries. The last two games he started, I thought he did really well. If you just look at his engine the way he works, that's the sort of player we need," Foster told BBC Sport.

"He covers so much ground. Looking at his stats after the game, the distance he covers in games is phenomenal. He is somebody who is going to get up and down, willing to get hold of the ball, taking players on and getting balls in the box.

"I think we still have got a lot more to come from him but I think the signs of the last two games have been very promising. His goal the other night, he took it really well and hopefully there's many more to come.”

Sarr will start his fourth Premier League game when they take on Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.