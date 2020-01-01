Watenga: Ugandan goalkeeper rubbishes Sofapaka match-fixing claims

The 25-year-old states Batoto ba Mungu are competitive and are run professionally

Ugandan goalkeeper Ismael Watenga has made a dramatic U-turn by rubbishing earlier match-fixing claims during his time at Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Sofapaka.

The custodian joined Batoto ba Mungu at the beginning of the 2019/20 season to replace Justin Ndikumana, but was among those released in January as club owner Elly Kalekwa believed some players were involved in throwing games, a claim that has not been proved to date.

The 25-year-old allegedly made a controversial statement admitting that match-fixing took place at the club, something he has now denied.

"That is not true, the claims are unfounded," Watenga is quoted by Football256.

"I asked to leave Sofapaka because I thought in the January transfer window something better was coming up, unfortunately, they released me, because it was part of the initial plan.

"So, for anyone to claim that I left because I did not want to fix matches is very wrong and damaging especially since it is not true."

The custodian has insisted the 2009-league champions are run professionally and he gave his best while at the club.

"At Sofapaka I worked with very professional people who loved their team and despite the challenges like elsewhere they also tried their level best to help the team win," he added.

In an initial interview, the goalkeeper allegedly stated he left Kenya because he was not ready to be part of the match-fixing vice.

"I decided to quit Sofapaka due to match-fixing which I did not abide by while at the club. Several agents that included the club's officials approached me to give away matches," Watenga was quoted by Chimpreports.

"I once refused a bribe of $20,000.

"I have big dreams as a goalkeeper and a bribe can't ruin my future dreams so I had to move and find another challenge elsewhere."

The KPL side signed another Ugandan, Nicholas Ssebwato, in January in their bid to revive their faint hopes of winning the league title.

Watenga was signed by Sofapaka from Bunna FC of Ethiopia. He is now clubless but a number of reports have linked him with a move to Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

He is a two-time Ugandan Premier League (UPL) winner with Vipers SC, so his experience on the continent could be useful in Caf competitions.