WATCH: Ziyech fails miserably to copy Mendy’s goalkeeper training drill

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech was left embarrassed after he tried his hand at Edouard Mendy’s goalkeeper training drill.

The goalkeeper is continuing his recovery from a shoulder problem

Morocco winger is available for Chelsea after his World Cup heroics

WHAT HAPPENED? A clip posted online by Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has Mendy doing hand training where he catches table tennis balls sent his way from a dispensing machine with precision, a drill that Ziyech tries to copy but fails miserably.

Mendy has stepped up his recovery after picking up an injury during his World Cup campaign with Senegal while Ziyech is back in contention for a starting place after missing Chelsea’s last Premier League game against Bournemouth.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “@hziyech never try again bro pls [please],” said Fofana, accompanying his comment with a laughing emoji.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both players missed Chelsea’s 2-0 victory against Bournemouth but while Ziyech is available for Sunday’s away fixture against Nottingham Forest, Mendy is out for an unspecified period of time.

Chelsea coach Graham Potter said Mendy has a problem with the bone around his shoulder that he picked up at the World Cup while he called on Ziyech to be patient last week, when quizzed why the player does not start often, having displayed his qualities for Morocco at the World Cup.

Both players’ futures in West London are also uncertain with the goalkeeper reported to have rejected a new six-year contract offer from the club over ‘low wages’ while the winger is said to be unhappy with spells on the bench since joining the Blues in 2020.

WHAT’S NEXT? Ziyech will hope that his great World Cup form for Morocco will get him a place in the starting XI as Chelsea look for back-to-back league wins at Forest on Sunday.